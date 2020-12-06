WATCH: Breezy and cold with isolated lake effect flurries

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SUNDAY:

The big story today will likely be the cold. High temperatures look to be right around the freezing mark on Sunday, but with brisk winds from the northwest at 10-20 MPH, our wind chills will be in the upper teens and 20s through the day.

The wind is still out of the northwest so Lake Ontario should contribute plenty of clouds but only some lake effect flurries with little if any accumulation of snow expected south and southeast of Lake Ontario.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20s with more clouds than not and maybe a few flurries. It will be a bit brisk, but those blustery winds will weaken through the overnight hours.

INTO NEXT WEEK:

High pressure building in from the north and west will provide CNY with mainly quiet weather, but it will stay chilly with highs only near freezing on Monday and Tuesday.

By Wednesday, we can expect more clouds across our skies with the slight chance for some light rain or wet snow. Into the end of the week, temperatures will finally rebound to above average for this time of the year. But our focus will shift to late Friday and into the weekend as our next storm system arrives bringing rain showers and breezy conditions.