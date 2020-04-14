WATCH: Breezy and cool with some sun this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)



THIS AFTERNOON:

A little bubble of high pressure will provide us a quiet Tuesday, but it will be cool and breezy, but not nearly as gusty as we felt on Monday. Expect some sun and highs ranging from 45 to near 50, but it will feel more like the 30s and low 40s with the breeze.

TONIGHT:

The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possibly developing near and after midnight thanks to a little disturbance. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Lows will be within a few degrees of 30.

WEDNESDAY:

A trough of low pressure/reinforcing cold front will slide in Wednesday triggering more clouds and a better chance of a little snow/rain shower activity. Highs will be in the mid-40s with wind chills in the 30s.