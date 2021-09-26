WATCH: Breezy and cooler Sunday, few brief showers too

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY:

A few lake effect showers are expected primarily Sunday morning mainly to the north of Syracuse and in Oswego County because of a westerly wind blowing over Lake Ontario.



Overall, while there is plenty of dry time and some sun at times for the majority of CNY, it will be cool and breezy with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Fall, light jacket/fleece weather is here! Highs are in the 60s to possibly 70 with enough sunshine.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clouds increase with a few showers developing towards morning in advance of a warm front. Lows drop into the 50s.

MONDAY:

The start of the week is breezy and milder with scattered showers around, and intervals of sun too. Highs should reach the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Most of Monday night looks to be dry with a few showers possible towards Tuesday morning with a wave of low pressure sliding along a cold front moving into the region. Lows drop into the 50s again.

TUESDAY:

A cold front clears the area quickly Tuesday morning with showers possible to start Tuesday. It’s cooler and breezy Tuesday with highs cooling back into the 60s.