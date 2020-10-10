WATCH: Breezy and mild before showers and storms roll in this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SATURDAY:

The weekend starts unseasonably warm. Highs for most of CNY will be in the mid to possibly upper 70s.

Most of the day is dry. If you’re making outdoor plans, make them for the morning and midday. You may also want to bring loose outdoor items in for the day.

A cold front will drop from north to south during the afternoon. In the early afternoon, the North Country sees showers and storms first. This line of rain and storms will drop south through Syracuse during the late afternoon and early evening.

A few storms could be strong to severe mainly between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. The biggest threat with these storms is going to be gusty, damaging winds.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

After sunset, the severe threat diminishes. The showers will continue to push south and weaken. High pressure builds in from the north. This will allow skies to clear quickly. Lows will drop into the 40s.

SUNDAY:

It’s much cooler Sunday behind Saturday’s cold front and it should pretty sunny too. Highs will be closer to 60.

We will watch the remnants of Hurricane Delta for late Sunday night into Columbus Day.

