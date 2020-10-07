WATCH: Breezy and milder overnight, stronger winds Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TUESDAY OVERNIGHT:

Clouds will be on the increase ahead of a dying cold front Tuesday night. It will stay a bit breezy too and as a result temperatures will not cool too much. Lows will be in the 50s to near 60.

For those living over higher elevations we expect your wind to pick up overnight and gust past 20 mph.

It will be a dry overnight.

WEDNESDAY:

A fast-moving intensifying storm system and its cold front will send some showers and possibly a gusty storm or two into the region later Wednesday morning and afternoon.

Even outside any storms the wind is gusty for all of us, especially in the afternoon. In fact, all of Central New York is under a Wind Advisory Wednesday. Click here for more.

While we warm into the mid 60s by midday Wednesday temperatures should drop into the 50s later in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The air aloft will turn chilly enough for at least a few lake effect rain showers to develop late Wednesday into Wednesday night east and southeast of Lake Ontario. Lows will be in the 40s but feel chillier due to a gusty west-northwest wind.

It ends up breezy Thursday (although not as windy as Wednesday) and quite cool too, but another warmup will follow to end the week and especially heading into the start of the holiday weekend.