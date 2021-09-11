WATCH: Breezy and milder tonight with a shower possible towards morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

It’s breezy and much milder tonight than Friday night under increasing clouds with a shower or two possible towards morning, especially north of Syracuse and Thruway. Most, if not all of the night is dry. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

There is a cold front to the north that may pose a problem likely producing at least a few scattered showers in the morning and a better chance of setting off scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday afternoon/evening between about 4 and 10 or 5 and 11 pm. The reason for the waves of showers and storms expected Sunday, especially later in the day is thanks to a cold front dropping south into CNY.

Any storm that develops late in the afternoon into the evening will have the potential to be strong to severe with gusty, damaging winds and heavy rain that could lead to localized flash flooding.

The best time to plan outdoor activities will be in the morning. It’s seasonably warm, breezy and muggier Sunday with highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

After 10 or 11 Sunday evening the weather should quiet down across CNY from northwest to southeast as long as the cold front trying to move through does not stall out across region. At this time it appears the front will move south of the area during the evening.

Temperatures are expected to cool to within a few degrees of 60 with areas of fog possibly developing.

MONDAY:

The start of the new work and school week looks to be mainly if not totally dry with intervals of sun developing as the day progresses. Highs should make the low to mid 70s as high pressure settles in from Southeastern Canada.

MIDWEEK:

The warmth and humidity make another run back at CNY Tuesday into Wednesday likely triggering more opportunities of scattered showers and storms mid-week. Highs likely sneak back into the 80s too with more humidity returning for the middle of the week. Stay tuned for updates.