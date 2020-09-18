WATCH: Breezy and sunny with a fall chill to end the week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY:

Keep the jackets on hand for Friday, and not just the morning.

We should see plenty of sunshine, but our wind is out of the north. This isn’t a warming wind for us and it will be a bit gusty, especially in higher elevations. Despite the sunshine, our temperatures will only make it to near 60 at best.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

The sky will be mainly clear and winds will settle Friday night, setting the stage for an unseasonably cold night. There will probably be areas of frost, possibly including the Syracuse area.

This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for a good portion of the viewing area including Onondaga, Oswego, southern Oneida, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, and Tompkins counties Friday night into Saturday morning. Click here for the details about the possibility of frost over the weekend in Central New York.

Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s for most, but normally colder spots away from the lakes could drop into the upper 20s to mid-30s!

Warmest readings Friday night and each of the next several nights where frost is not expected will be regions close to, or right along the immediate lake shores. Lows in these areas will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s.

The cooler air will be with us through the weekend too, but it will be bright looking after potentially frosty starts!

THIS WEEKEND:

If apple picking is on your agenda this weekend, then you have the perfect fall weather for it! Break out those sweaters and sunglasses.

It’ll definitely be a seasonably cool weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday daytime highs will only get close to or barely above 60°. Luckily we’ll have a bright sun to enjoy. Don’t forget about those plants at night! We could even be challenging a record low temperature come Sunday morning as lows come pretty close to the freezing mark.