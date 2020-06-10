WATCH: Breezy and tropical feeling with a spotty storm or two this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

It will be breezy and tropical feeling tonight with a just a passing shower/storm or two this evening, but after 2 or 3 am scattered showers and storms should move in from the west as cold front nears.

Lows will be in the low to mid 70s tonight making for a very uncomfortable night of sleeping without air conditioning.

THURSDAY:

A cold front will swing through between about 7 and 11 am Thursday morning with a few more showers and maybe a storm or two. Best chance of a storm Thursday morning will be east of Syracuse.

Behind the cold front there will be a good deal of sun developing during the afternoon as a drying, gusty west-southwest wind develops. It will turn much less humid during the midday and afternoon too with a cooler high around 80 expected for the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

High pressure remains in control Thursday night of the weather in CNY and will result in a quiet, much more comfy night with lows dropping into the 50s. Certainly will feel refreshing!

FRIDAY:

Another cold front will swing through Friday during the midday hours with some clouds and a shower or two will also be possible, but much of Friday at this point looks to be dry. It will turn breezier and sunnier behind the cold front during the afternoon too. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be even cooler, almost fallish, heading into the weekend, especially Saturday, but as of now it appears there will be a good amount of dry time over the weekend. Stay tuned for updates over the coming days.