WATCH: Breezy and turning milder with a few spotty showers this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

We’re a little warmer than the last few days, but it’ll be tough to feel it with the clouds, a breeze, and a few spotty afternoon showers.

THIS AFTERNOON:

We’re mostly cloudy this afternoon with a few spotty showers possibly developing as a warm front pushes through the region.

Temperatures are warming into the 50s this afternoon for most around Syracuse and I-81 points west, but expected to stay in the 40s for the most part east of the Syracuse area as a warm front slowly inches comes through. The warmest readings will be west of Syracuse, and the coolest will be north and east of the Syracuse area. A southeast to south breeze will also kick up during the day adding a little extra cool feel to the air too.

TONIGHT:

A steady southerly breeze and more clouds than not keep temperatures up tonight as lows should not cool below the upper 40s and low 50s. It stays dry tonight too.

THURSDAY – THURSDAY NIGHT:

It’s a mild, breezy start to Thursday with readings well into the 50s, possibly even close to 60! But mid to late morning some rain moves in with a cold front. Rainfall totals are not expected to be like how it was last week and stay to around a half inch or less.

It also turns much cooler during the afternoon behind the cold front.

Temperatures drop out of the mid to upper 50s in the morning and back into and through the 40s during the afternoon as the rain tapers towards evening.

A brisk and colder air mass blows in on a blustery westerly wind which will trigger some lake effect rain and snow east of Lake Ontario Thursday night. Accumulations of at least 3 to 6” are probable in and around the Tug Hill Thursday night into the start of Friday with little to no snow elsewhere during this time frame.

Lows Thursday night are expected to dip into the low 30s.