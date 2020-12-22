WATCH: Breezy, cloudy with some showers Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TUESDAY:

In the wake of Monday night’s clipper system, it will turn colder and brisk with some snow showers mixed with rain at times Tuesday. There may be a slushy coating to an inch or so of snow on Tuesday, especially over the hills, but nothing significant by CNY standards. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid-30s, but wind chills will be in the 20s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure building in Tuesday night will not only shut off any lingering lake flurries Tuesday evening, but also help break the clouds up at least somewhat during the night. It will be seasonably cold with lows expected to dip into the upper teens to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure will slide east of us during the day Wednesday as a strengthening cold front moving into the Great Lakes approaches. Between the strong, slow moving cold front to the west and high pressure moving east of us during the day will lead to a pretty good wind developing out of the south-southeast Wednesday afternoon.

Any sun should fade as the day progresses and the gusty southerly breeze developing should warm the air into the upper 30s to low 40s.

After a dry and tranquil Wednesday, things will turn more active for Christmas Eve day and possibly into the start of Christmas too. Click here for the latest.