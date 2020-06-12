WATCH: Breezy for Friday with cooler weather for the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

High pressure remains in control of the weather in CNY Thursday night. This will result in a quiet, much more comfy night with lows dropping into the 50s. It certainly will feel refreshing!

FRIDAY:

Friday starts out sunny but expect some extra cloud cover as a cold front approaches. Midday into the early afternoon there could be widely scattered light showers in the hills south of Syracuse but the majority of Friday at this point looks to be dry.

It will turn breezier and cooler too. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

WEEKEND:

It will be even cooler, almost fall-like, heading into the weekend, especially Saturday. Temperatures struggle to get into the mid 60s. In fact, it is cold enough aloft that there will likely be some rare June lake effect cloud cover.

High pressure, the center of the cool air mass, will settle to our north for Sunday. This should lead to another dry day over Central New York although we are keeping a close eye on some clouds and showers over the central Appalachian trying to creep north as close to us as Pennsylvania.