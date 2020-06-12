WATCH: Breezy Friday with even cooler air on the way this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

Friday starts out sunny, but expect some extra cloud cover as a cold front approaches. There could be widely scattered light showers in the hills south of Syracuse midday into the early afternoon. Not to worry, the majority of the day at this point looks to be dry.

It turns breezier and cooler too. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

WEEKEND:

Even cooler, almost fall-like (or early spring-like, however you want to look at it) weather moves in for the weekend, especially Saturday. Temperatures struggle to get into the mid 60s. In fact, it is cold enough aloft that there will likely be some rare June lake effect cloud cover.

High pressure, the center of the cool air mass, will settle to our north for Sunday. This should lead to another dry day over Central New York, although we are keeping a close eye on some clouds and showers over the central Appalachian trying to creep north as close to us as Pennsylvania.

The summer-like heat builds back in next week.