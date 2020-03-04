WATCH: Breezy, occasional showers Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY:

It turns more seasonable and windy with a bit of lake effect rain and snow. Elevation plays a big role in accumulation Wednesday. Most of CNY will see little to no accumulation, but there could be a coating in the hills south of Syracuse and up over the Tug Hill a few spots may pick up an inch or two.

Temperatures in Syracuse should end up too warm for any snow to stick. Highs will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s for most.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A disturbance/little area of low pressure will be sliding to the south of central New York Wednesday evening. It will instigate some steadier rain and snow that will change to all snow Wednesday night. Things should taper to a few flurries by sunrise. Lows will be near 30.

THURSDAY:

Clouds will linger with even a few lake effect flurries Thursday morning. Some sunshine will develop as the day progresses thanks to high pressure temporarily moving in.

Highs will warm into the low to maybe mid-40s.