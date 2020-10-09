WATCH: Breezy, unseasonably mild night ahead

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

FRIDAY NIGHT:

It will be breezy and pretty balmy Friday night with a few clouds and lows only dropping into the mid to upper 50s before midnight. After midnight, temperatures will rise. We’ll wake up to temperatures near 60 Saturday morning.

SATURDAY:

The weekend starts unseasonably warm. Highs for most of CNY will be in the mid to possibly upper 70s.

Areas along and south of the Thruway start with sunshine while the North Country starts with more clouds than not. Areas farther north, due to cloud cover, will only reach the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front will drop from north to south during the afternoon. Around lunchtime, the North Country see showers and storms first. This line of rain and storms will drop south through Syracuse during the mid to late afternoon.

Some storms could be strong to severe mainly between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The biggest threat with these storms is going to be gusty, damaging winds.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

After sunset, the severe threat is gone. The showers will continue to push south and out of CNY as high pressure builds in from the north. This will allow skies to clear quickly. Lows will drop into the 40s.

SUNDAY:

It’s much cooler Sunday behind Saturday’s cold front and it should pretty sunny. Highs will be closer to 60.

We will watch the remnants of Hurricane Delta for late Sunday night into Columbus Day. Stay tuned for updates.