WATCH: Breezy, warm summery feel to our Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Smoke from the wildfires out west will cause the sun to be filtered right through Thursday but all in all the weather will be mainly quiet through the rest of the week. Click here for more details on the smoke filling the sky in CNY.

WEDNESDAY:

More of a southwest breeze will kick in on the backside of high pressure leading to a warmer, summery day. Highs under a good deal of hazy (smoky) sun will likely end up being up near 80!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It will be a mild night with increasing clouds and possibly a shower/sprinkle after midnight. The combination of a breeze and clouds moving in will help keep it quite mild with lows dropping to within a few degrees of 60 come dawn Thursday.

THURSDAY:

A cold front will slide through the first half of the day Thursday with plenty of clouds and possibly a shower/sprinkle or two in the morning through noon, but for the most part it will be dry. We actually think some sun will develop to round out the day from northwest to southeast.

There will be a cool breeze blowing too which will make the 60s feel even cooler. Bottom line you will want to grab a light jacket/fleece when you head out on Thursday.

Even cooler air will be with us to end the week and into much of the weekend, but it will be good looking! Stay tuned for the details.