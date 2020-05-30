WATCH: Breezy with a few afternoon showers Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
SATURDAY:
The first of two pushes of cooler air settles in for Saturday. It will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be cooler than we’ve seen in a while with upper 60s to near 70 expected for highs. That is a little closer to seasonable levels for late May.
A reinforcing shot of cooler air with a cold front will spark off some rain showers midday and early afternoon. After sunset, scattered showers will come to an end.
A second cold front moves through Central New York Saturday night. This will lead to cooler air working in. Lows for the first time in more than a week will fall into the 40s.
SUNDAY:
Even cooler air arrives for Sunday. Many may not even get out of the 50s!
At least it’s mainly dry with some sun. A spotty shower is possible, but most of the day is dry.
