WATCH: Breezy with a few afternoon showers Saturday

SATURDAY:

The first of two pushes of cooler air settles in for Saturday. It will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be cooler than we’ve seen in a while with upper 60s to near 70 expected for highs. That is a little closer to seasonable levels for late May.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air with a cold front will spark off some rain showers midday and early afternoon. After sunset, scattered showers will come to an end.

A second cold front moves through Central New York Saturday night. This will lead to cooler air working in. Lows for the first time in more than a week will fall into the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Even cooler air arrives for Sunday. Many may not even get out of the 50s!

At least it’s mainly dry with some sun. A spotty shower is possible, but most of the day is dry.