WATCH: Breezy with showers Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY:

A cold front will swing west to east through Central New York Sunday evening. Out ahead of the front, there will be some showers and possibly a t-storm or two during the day Sunday. Best chances to see the most widespread shower activity will be between 10 am and 4 pm. This is our best chance of rain between now and at least the middle of next work week. By the way, the weather system affecting us Sunday is the same system that brought the unusual weather to the Rockies earlier this past week.

A healthy breeze out of the southwest during the day should help push temperatures into the low to perhaps mid 70s despite not much sun.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Between about 7 and 10 p.m. a cold front will pass through CNY with a shower or two possible. Our wind will shift to the west-northwest at this time too. This will usher in cooler air over Lake Ontario and cause extra clouds and a few light showers to develop overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Lows by Monday morning will range from about 55 to 60.

MONDAY:

The work week will start breezy and cool with more clouds than not and a few lake effect rain showers Monday morning. High pressure will be slowly building in though and should help dry us out with intervals of sun developing as the afternoon progresses. It will be cool with highs in the mid-60s and a 10 to 15 mph northwest breeze will only accentuate the chill in the air a bit more too.