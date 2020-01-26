WATCH: Breezy with some snow showers Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY NIGHT:

There will be plenty of dry, cloudy time overnight as temperatures hold in the low 30s. A wave of low pressure will move over the Great Lakes late tonight and early tomorrow morning. This will bring mainly snow showers as we wake up in the morning with little to no accumulation on the ground for most.

SUNDAY:

There is the chance that some rain mixes in with snow at times Sunday, especially in lower elevations. There will be dry time during the day; it won’t be as wet as Saturday was. Most roads should just be wet during the day too, especially around Syracuse. Accumulations will be minimal during the day. Where snow is most persistent, east of Lake Ontario, about 1-3” is possible.



SUNDAY NIGHT:

Yet another round of moisture works in Sunday night. This is going to be the best chance we have at accumulating snow. Still, Syracuse shouldn’t pick up much. The bulk of the accumulation ends up in higher elevations north of Syracuse.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties until early Monday morning. This is where an addition 3-5” of snow is possible, bringing total snow accumulations to 4-8”+ through Sunday night. Elsewhere look for a trace to 2 inches of accumulation, including in Syracuse.





