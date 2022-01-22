WATCH: Bright and cold for now, lake snow for some later

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We have another bitter morning, but this weekend won’t be quite as harsh.

SATURDAY:

The bitter chill eases during the day under lots of sunshine. Highs Saturday afternoon will be up within a few degrees of 20. Should be nice for any of your outdoor winter activities!

We’ll see increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening ahead of our next weather maker.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will help protect us from frigid subzero temperatures Saturday night. Along with some snow showers, temperatures bottom out near 10.

Ahead of a cold front, we’ll see a cold southwesterly wind. This will trigger some lake snow northeast of Lake Ontairo.

Accumulations in Jefferson County, particularly just south of Watertown is where 6”+ of snow is possible by Sunday morning.

SUNDAY:

The cold front drops into CNY Sunday with some snow showers, and a brisk wind. Highs Sunday afternoon should climb well into the 20s.

This will drop the lake snow from the northeast of Lake Ontario to the east of Lake Ontario during the morning. Highest snow accumulations of 3-6” during the day Sunday are expected over the Tug Hill and close to the shoreline of the lake. Elsewhere, while there will be snow showers, little to no accumulation is likely.