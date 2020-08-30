WATCH: Bright and cool Sunday afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY:

High pressure pushing drier air into CNY. This will continue to make for a quieter, brighter afternoon across the area. It’s still a bit breezy and a little cool though.

Highs to end the weekend will only be in the low 70s, but it will certainly feel refreshing and quite comfy. Enjoy!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will crest overhead Sunday night and set us up for a cool, tranquil night under a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows will drop to between 50 and 55 for most, but 40s will be felt in the normally cooler spots of CNY away from the lakes.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The week will start off great under more sunshine and seasonably warm/mild temperatures. Highs on Monday should make the mid to upper 70s.

It will turn at least somewhat cloudier Monday night into Tuesday with a couple of showers possible on Tuesday, the first day of September, as some moisture tries to work in on the backside of high pressure.