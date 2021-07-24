WATCH: Bright and quiet to start the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY:

The start of the weekend looks dry and warmer. We have sunshine on Saturday fading behind increasing clouds in the evening. Highs are warmer and in the low 80s.

The humidity isn’t uncomfortable by any means on during the day Saturday, but it will start rising during the evening.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Our next system to bring rain and storms will impact us going into Sunday. A warm front will move through bringing showers and storms after 7 or 8 p.m. Saturday. Showers and storms will move west to east across the state overnight through Sunday morning.

Although movement of showers and storms will be quick, some heavy downpours are possible, so localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out, especially across Oneida county.

With the passing of a warm front, it’s muggy and mild overnight with lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Sunday morning will likely be wet and possibly a little stormy. We’re waiting for a cold front to pass through. There are still some disagreements as to when it actually does pass through though. Latest trends are to bring it through sooner in the day. If this does happen, then we will have a dry afternoon with sun developing. If the front doesn’t come though until the late afternoon or early evening, then we have the potential for some isolated strong storms, especially along and east of I-81. Either way, it does not rain every minute of the day.

We won’t cool down a whole lot with this front, temperatures will still manage to make it into the low 80s.