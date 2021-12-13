WATCH: Bright sun and a breeze Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Break out the sunglasses and enjoy a sun-filled sky this afternoon! Temperatures are also staying above normal for a while.

MONDAY:

High pressure keeps our weather fairly quiet to kickstart the new school and workweek.

We have clouds to start the day, but the disturbance that is producing the clouds this morning quickly moves out and we are left with sunshine the rest of the day.

Average high temperature for mid-December is in the mid to upper 30s for CNY, but temperatures for will be about up near 50! While there will still be a steady west-southwest breeze throughout the day, there won’t be an extreme chill.

LOOK AHEAD:

High pressure controls our weather through the first half of the week.

A little backdoor cold front sneaks through late Monday night/early Tuesday with some clouds.

Temperatures drop off a bit Tuesday into the 40s, but towards the end of the week, we have another shot at 60° and record warmth. More windy days are ahead too.

By the time we get to the end of the week, cooler air returns, but it looks dry.