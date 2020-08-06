WATCH: Bright sunshine, comfortably warm Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

High pressure will be in charge and overhead Thursday providing CNY with lots of sun and a comfortably warm high in the upper 70s. It doesn’t get much nicer around these parts.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will slide to the east slowly Thursday night and help usher in a bit of moisture in the form of clouds to CNY late Thursday night. Thanks to the clouds drifting in overnight for most, temperatures will not be quite as cool as Wednesday night. Lows should be in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week will feature a blend of clouds and sun, a bit more humidity, a seasonable high around 80 and the slight risk for a few scattered showers/storms, especially near and south of Syracuse and the Thruway.

The little wave of low pressure passing to our south providing the region the shower/storm threat Friday will slowly scoot away from the Northeast late Friday night into Saturday.

WEEKEND:

High pressure builds back into Central New York and the Northeast over the weekend we will be left with some of the nicest weather in the country with some nice sunshine and warm temperatures without too much humidity. Highs will be in the 80s. Stay tuned for updates.