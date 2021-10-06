WATCH: A little sun and milder this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

Although the sky won’t completely clear, it does turn drier and brighter! The little bit of sun sneaking through the clouds at times will be a nice sight after a few very gloomy days. As a result, we’ll warm things up a bit too. We should feel readings climb into the low 70s!

Average highs this time of year are in the low to mid 60s, average lows are in the mid-40s. Both the highs and lows will be about 10° higher than the average the rest of the week!

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog and possibly a touch of mist/drizzle south of Syracuse tonight. Lows drop into the mid to upper 50s.

LATE WEEK:

It stays unseasonably mild Thursday and Friday with a better chance of seeing more intervals of sunshine to round out the week. More breaks of sun should result in even higher temperatures too! We think there’s a good chance that readings top out near 75 both Thursday and Friday afternoon!