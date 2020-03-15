WATCH: Brighter but still cool Sunday

Closings
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY:

Behind a backdoor cold front it will be a bit cooler, but drier thanks to a Canadian high building in to wrap up the weekend. The result for us in CNY will be considerable sunshine and highs in the mid 30s to around 40.

If you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time Sunday it would not be a bad idea to put some sunscreen on since the sun is getting higher up in the sky with the mid-March sun angle equivalent to a late September sun angle. 

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Sunday night will be mainly clear and frosty cold with lows in the teens to low 20s across the area thanks to high pressure cresting overhead.

MONDAY:

High pressure drifts to the east of Monday and the winds on the backside of the high will turn into more of a southeasterly direction helping push readings well up into the 40s. Sun will tend to fade behind at least some high and mid-level clouds later in the day.

