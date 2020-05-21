WATCH: Bring on more warmth and sunshine!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

High pressure providing us with perfect weather on Wednesday will keep us protected much of the rest of the week. See below for the impacts high pressure to the east will have on us over the next couple of days.

THURSDAY:

The warming trend continues Thursday under more abundant sunshine with highs likely climbing well into the 70s to near 80! Enjoy!

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Much of Thursday night will be clear, but towards Friday morning some clouds will start to move in. It will not be as cool as Tuesday and Wednesday nights either with lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

FRIDAY:

A light southerly flow on the backside of high pressure pulling away farther to the east will send more clouds into the region during the day Friday. Will the clouds get thick enough to drop any rain at some point Friday? There may be a few showers sneaking into the region, especially near and south of Syracuse and the Thruway after 5 pm, but most of the day should end up being dry.

The battle will continue into the start of the upcoming holiday weekend between high pressure to the east and a weak wave of low pressure to the south. Regardless of the chances of the rain over the weekend, it’s going to feel pretty summery for the unofficial start of summer! For more details on the holiday weekend weather click here.