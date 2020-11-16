WATCH: Brisk and quiet for most for the rest of today

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS AFTERNOON:

It’s a blustery and chilly to start the week. Some lake effect rain and higher terrain snow showers will continue east of Lake Ontario this afternoon. A slushy coating to an inch or two of lake snow is likely up across the Tug Hill, otherwise just a few passing sprinkles and higher terrain flurries will be possible for the rest of CNY.

Winds will gust upwards of 30 mph at times this afternoon too which will make the 40s feel more like the 30s.

TONIGHT:

It will be brisk with a few inches of lake snow is possible east of 81 in and around the southern part of the Tug Hill. Most will not see much, if any snow around tonight in CNY. Lows will be in the low 30s.

TUESDAY:

A reinforcing cold front will swing through Tuesday morning with a little burst of snow for many. This little burst of snow will be followed by a spray of snow showers and flurries off Lake Ontario on a brisk west-northwest wind. A slushy coating to an inch or two of snow is possible for all Tuesday, but there could be a few inches across the hills in spots.

Roads could get a little slick in spots mainly across the hills and possibly on side streets, as temperatures for most will be above freezing when the snow is falling.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s with wind chills mainly in the 20s. Brrrr…

After a cold and mainly quiet Wednesday we will see a warm up to round out the week.