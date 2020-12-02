WATCH: Brisk and tranquil tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

High pressure will be building in and help clear the sky out some for tonight. It will remain a bit brisk with just a slight risk for a passing flurry/sprinkle or two this evening. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY:

High pressure will be in charge of the weather for Central New York on Thursday providing us with a nicer day! Highs will warm well into the 40s, but a 10 to 20 mph west-southwest wind will make it feel more like the 30s and low 40s so dress accordingly.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will be departing the area and making way for an approaching cold front from the north. The approaching cold front will deliver clouds to the sky over the region Thursday night, but it should stay dry. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY:

The cold front will move into CNY and likely produce a little rain and possibly snow at times on Friday, especially during the late morning and afternoon. Highs will be near 45 to round out the week.

We are still keeping a close eye on a coastal storm that will be spinning up Friday night into Saturday. As of Wednesday night it is looking more and more like the storm will mainly miss Central New York, but since it still is 2 to 3 days away things could change. For more details on the possibilities for the weekend click here.