WATCH: Brisk with lake effect snow showers continuing this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS AFTERNOON:

A reinforcing cold front moving through during the midday/early afternoon is producing a brief burst of snow, which will be followed by a spray of snow showers and a few squalls off Lake Ontario on a brisk northwest wind in the afternoon. Watch for visibilities to come down for a short time any time there is a snow shower.

A slushy coating to an inch of snow is possible for all by 7 this evening mainly on grassy surfaces and rooftops. In some spots over the higher elevations south of Syracuse and on the Tug Hill there could be up to 2 inches of fresh snow this afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will cool into the low 30s for most heading into early this evening.

Roads could get a little slick in spots mainly across the hills and possibly on side streets, as temperatures for most will remain above freezing when the snow is falling.

TONIGHT:

Lake snow showers and flurries will linger through tonight with an additional coating to an inch or so possible as temperatures dip to near 25. Watch out for icy spots on untreated surfaces if you will be out and about tonight.

WEDNESDAY:

After some lingering lake flakes to kick off your Wednesday we should see at least some intervals/breaks of sun sneak through during the afternoon. Highs will only manage to make the low to mid 30s, that’s some 10 to 15 degrees below average!

Not a fan of the winter chill? Well, you are in luck because Mother Nature is going to provide us with another warm up to round out the week! Stay tuned.