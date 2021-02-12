WATCH: BRRR… it’s cold! How long will it stay that way?

FRIDAY:

A strong, cold Canadian high-pressure system will keep us high and dry, but cold to round out the week. Friday will probably be the coldest day of the week with highs likely not getting out of the teens, despite intervals of sun in the afternoon.

There should be a good deal of clouds through the day but nothing more than a few flurries.

WEEKEND:

The first of several systems to impact Central New York the next seven days approaches us. One part is headed our way from the Great Lakes and another piece is coming north out of the Southeast.

Before these systems get close enough to us it is cloudy but dry much of Saturday. It’s still chilly with highs only in the teens.

It is not until Saturday night we see steady snow but it will taper before sunrise Sunday so accumulation will be light, on the order of 1 to 3 inches.

Sunday, Valentine’s Day, is mainly dry after some morning flurries. Clouds remain rather stubborn, though. By the end of the weekend temperatures are back in the low to mid 20s.

Looking ahead, temperatures stay in the 20s at least. We also have several storm systems in the making, for more, click here.