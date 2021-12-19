WATCH: Brrrr, winter coats are needed today

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Brrrr. The end of the weekend is cold. Where there is some snow falling, be careful on untreated surfaces, they will be icy.

SUNDAY:

Other than some snow showers and flurries from time to time around Syracuse, south and west bound across the Finger Lakes, Sunday is a much quieter day. It’s colder though. Many areas won’t make it out of the 20s for highs with wind chills closer to 20.

Be sure to bundle up if you are planning to head out to get your Christmas tree and or do some holiday shopping.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

The cold weather continues. With variable clouds and a wind becoming light, temperatures will drop into the teens to near 20.

EARLY TO MID NEXT WEEK:

Heading into the week preceding Christmas, our weather goes quiet.

The week starts with some sun, a breeze and somewhat milder air returning Monday with highs well into the 30s to possibly 40.

This will be followed by a couple of cold fronts due to swing through during the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe with just a few snow showers and little if any accumulation.

In addition, it appears temperatures will likely end up staying pretty seasonable as we expect highs to generally be in the 30s.