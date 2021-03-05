WATCH: Bundle up for this blustery Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY:

The weather will be quiet, breezy, and cold for the majority of our Friday.

During the afternoon, a trough of low pressure and wrap-around moisture rolls in on the backside of an area of low pressure up across Southeastern Canada. This should trigger at least a few snow showers in the evening but there shouldn’t be any accumulation by sunset.

Friday, again, will likely not make it out of the 20s. With a wind gusting up to 25-30 mph, wind chills are in the single digits and teens. By the way, the average high for early March in Syracuse is near 40.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Friday night, a more organized area of lake effect snow tries to develop southeast of Lake Ontario. Best chance for accumulating snow is overnight and in the higher elevations. This is where we could see 2-4” of snow by Saturday morning. Elsewhere a couple of inches or less of accumulation is expected.

WEEKEND:

The unseasonable chill will stick with us through the weekend although the wind will slowly ease, especially come Sunday as high pressure slowly builds in from the west.

The combination of a little weak trough of low pressure and the chilly northwest flow will keep scattered snow showers going Saturday into Saturday night. Some flurries linger into the morning Sunday.

With high pressure building in, more sun develops to end the weekend Sunday afternoon.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will likely be stuck in the 20s to maybe near 30 come Sunday.

If you are looking for milder temperatures, be patient. Signs remain strong that we will warm up significantly next week!