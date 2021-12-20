WATCH: Bundle up this morning! Quiet, but chilly weather to start the new week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Brrrr…It’s a chilly morning! Bundle up. It’s a cold last full day of Autumn. Our weather is pretty quiet and not too cold either leading up to Christmas this week.

MONDAY:

The week starts with some sun, a breeze and somewhat milder air returning Monday with highs well into the 30s to possibly 40.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Much of the night is quiet, breezy, and not too cold with a few mainly snow showers arriving towards daybreak Tuesday. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Lows drop to near 30 and may rise a bit during the overnight ahead of a cold front.

TUESDAY:

The first of two cold fronts come through first thing Tuesday morning with a few snow showers/flurries possible, but most of Tuesday is dry with a few breaks of sun. Highs Tuesday should be in the mid-30s.

By the way, the official start of the winter season occurs Tuesday at 3:59 pm. This is when the sun’s direct rays are shining over the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere. It also equates to our shortest day of the year.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

After a tranquil Tuesday night yet another cold front swings into the area Wednesday morning with scattered snow showers that may mix with a little rain at times. Little to no accumulation is expected on Wednesday, but a coating to an inch is possible Wednesday night with a little lake snow east and southeast of the lake.

Highs on Wednesday may flirt with briefly touch 40 for a few, but brisk winds will make it feel more like the 20s and low 30s throughout the day.