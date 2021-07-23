WATCH: Central New York heading into the weekend on a quiet weather note

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

Our night is quiet and mostly clear. Most, if not all, will have a good view of the full buck moon! It’s comfortable again with lows in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

The start of the weekend looks dry and warmer. We have sunshine on Saturday fading behind increasing clouds in the evening. Highs are warmer and in the low 80s.

The humidity isn’t uncomfortable by any means on during the day Saturday, but it will start rising during the evening.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Our next system to bring rain and storms will impact us going into Sunday. Showers are expected to move into CNY after sunset Saturday evening and move west to east across the state overnight through Sunday morning.

SUNDAY:

Sunday morning will likely be wet and possibly a little stormy. The day doesn’t look like a wash out but watch out for some scattered showers and storms into the afternoon.