WATCH: Central New York staying comfortable into Friday

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

Quiet weather continues through the overnight. It stays nice and comfortable too with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Another cold front approaches the region towards the end of the day Friday. This will bring us more of a sun and cloud blend and it may trigger a few showers/storm towards evening, but they should be widely scattered in nature.

High temperatures remain above normal reaching the low 80s with tolerable humidity levels expected too to round out the week.

WEEKEND:

The weekend starts out nice for Central New York. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and it is seasonably warm. Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend.

By Sunday, an approaching front will lead to a few showers or even thunderstorms. It won’t be a wash out but you’ll want to check the radar if you have outdoor plans.