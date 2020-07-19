WATCH: Challenging record heat Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Heat Advisory has been issues for most of Central New York Sunday. Feels like temperatures could reach as high as 100° or more Sunday afternoon. Click here for more details.

SUNDAY:

There are several things working in our favor for an even warmer day today. It could be a record breaker! Here are the factors:

-The air mass over us today is a bit warmer than yesterday

-There will be a good deal of sunshine again

-Any showers or storms should hold off until towards sunset or a bit later

The final piece to this hot day is a gusty southwest wind. For Syracuse, this wind direction means the air comes off the higher elevations of the Finger Lakes, sinks and warms.

Put that all together and we could challenge the record high Sunday of 97 set in 1946.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY:

A cold front will move through Central New York Sunday night/early Monday with scattered showers and storms. A few of the storms that develop Sunday night will have the potential to be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail being the biggest threats.

There may be a lingering shower or two to start Monday, but overall we will dry out as the day progresses. It is looking more seasonably warm to start the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s, so we probably won’t meet the criteria of three 90 degree days in a row to make it another heat wave.

In case you didn’t know, about one hour after sunset each evening for the next couple of weeks when there are no or very little in the way of clouds near the northwest horizon you should be able to see a comet NEOWISE! Click here for more details.