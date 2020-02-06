WATCH: Changeable weather Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

During the Thursday morning commute in the Syracuse area, there is going to be a change from snow to some sleet and freezing rain as warm air arrives aloft (it is still below freezing at the surface). The combination of this mix and the snow from overnight means a slick commute is likely for the morning ride in to work.

Gradually through the morning, temperatures rise and for most areas from Syracuse south would be around or just above freezing by midday. The cold air will be tough to budge north of Syracuse. The combination of temperatures at or better than freezing and lighter, somewhat scattered precipitation by the afternoon into the evening means the roads will likely improve for most from the slick and sloppiness of the morning.

THURSDAY NIGHT-FRIDAY:

Another wave of low pressure will develop on the heels of Thursday’s messy storm system and transfer its energy toward the East Coast later Thursday night/early Friday. As it does this, it will begin to rapidly strengthen. The counterclockwise winds around the low will bring colder air via a gusty northwest wind back into central New York. This will mean any rain or mixed precipitation will change back to just snow by early to mid-Friday morning.

We are still keeping a close eye on how quickly this strengthening takes place and the exact track of the low, but it is looking more and more likely that another 4 to 8 inches of new snow with locally higher amounts east of Syracuse on Friday.

While the snow is gradually tapering to lighter snow later in the afternoon into the evening the wind is picking up and temperatures are dropping through the 20s. Roads will likely be snow covered and slick Friday with some blowing and drifting snow too.