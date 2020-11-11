WATCH: Changes are coming, cooler and rainy weather makes a comeback

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

High pressure, which has brought us the record-breaking stretch of warm weather, is breaking down and an approaching cold will bring rain showers back to Central New York.

WEDNESDAY:

Finally, some rain showers enter the picture Wednesday as a cold front approaches and slowly moves through Central New York during the afternoon. There could even be some thunder.

Highs still manage to get up to around 70 despite the showers and clouds though! The record high for Wednesday is 73° and will likely not be broken due to the clouds and showers.

By this point, Syracuse will have gone a full week without rain and highs at least in the 60s and low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Wednesday’s cold front will be to our east Thursday and high pressure builds in.  Sunshine is back after a cloud start to the day but more seasonable November-like air returns to Central New York.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Current Snowfall Forecast

Current Snowfall Forecast

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected