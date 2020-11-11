WATCH: Changes are coming, cooler and rainy weather makes a comeback

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

High pressure, which has brought us the record-breaking stretch of warm weather, is breaking down and an approaching cold will bring rain showers back to Central New York.

WEDNESDAY:

Finally, some rain showers enter the picture Wednesday as a cold front approaches and slowly moves through Central New York during the afternoon. There could even be some thunder.

Highs still manage to get up to around 70 despite the showers and clouds though! The record high for Wednesday is 73° and will likely not be broken due to the clouds and showers.

By this point, Syracuse will have gone a full week without rain and highs at least in the 60s and low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Wednesday’s cold front will be to our east Thursday and high pressure builds in. Sunshine is back after a cloud start to the day but more seasonable November-like air returns to Central New York.