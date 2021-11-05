WATCH: Chilly again Friday, looks much nicer this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for Cayuga Lake. In addition, flooding is ongoing along parts of the Seneca River and Cross Lake.

FRIDAY:

A little lake effect rain and snow is still be around, primarily near and east of the Lake Ontario shoreline. But, as the day goes on those showers and flurries should dissipate as the day progresses.

High pressure building in from the southwest will be the main squasher of the lingering lake effect, and it provides more sun.   

Highs to end the week should climb closer to 50.

WEEKEND:

High pressure for the most part looks to remain in charge across CNY and much of the Northeast right into the first weekend of November!!

It’s always nice to see the sunshine, especially in the cloudiest month of the year! Highs should climb well into the 50s Saturday and Sunday too! It’s a perfect weekend to do yardwork or get a jump start on the outdoor holiday decorations.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Humidity

Humidity

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

UV Index

UV Index

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area