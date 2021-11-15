WATCH: Chilly and blustery with scattered lake effect rain/snow Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

MONDAY – TUESDAY:

Some lake effect rain and snow develop Monday east and southeast of Lake Ontario behind the departing system from Sunday night.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most on Monday, but a slushy coating to an inch is possible over the hills south of Syracuse and another 1 to 3 inches could fall over the Tug Hill.

A somewhat more concentrated band of mainly lake effect snow will at least try to evolve Monday night southeast of Lake Ontario near the Syracuse area.

Thanks to the ground being so warm and temperatures expected to be mainly above freezing and marginal for just snow we don’t think there will be a lot of snow, but it could end up being the first accumulating snowfall for the Syracuse area and Eastern Finger Lakes Monday night.

At this time, it looks like maybe a coating to an inch or so across the lower terrain and Syracuse area, mainly on grassy surfaces and rooftops. Over the higher terrain southeast of Syracuse i.e., Pompey, possibly Tully over the Cazenovia, Morrisville and Hamilton could pick up 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows which may make for at least a somewhat slick and sloppy ride into school and work Tuesday morning in spots.

Outside the lake effect Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, it will just be brisk and chilly with a few rain and snow showers is all. Highs struggle to reach the low 40s Monday and Tuesday with wind chills in the 20s and 30s all day long.

The band of lake snow mixed with a bit of rain Tuesday morning shifts north after Tuesday morning commute and slowly dissipates as it inches north Tuesday afternoon.

High pressure sliding in from the west will be the culprit for squashing out the lake effect with drier air and lighter winds.