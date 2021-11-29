WATCH: Chilly and snowy weather to close out November

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

MONDAY:

A little lake effect snow shower activity continues west of Syracuse this morning. Watch for some slick spots as you are heading out the door!

This afternoon a little bit of snow shower/flurry activity drifts through the Syracuse area as winds become a bit more westerly during the day.

This little lake snow will not add up to much and overall. Overall, it’s a pretty quiet, chilly day with even some intervals of sun. Highs only manage to reach the low to mid 30s. The average high for late November is in the low 40s.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A band of lake effect snow tries to get better organized Monday evening near and especially north of Syracuse and may produce a light accumulation across Oswego, Oneida and possibly far Southern Lewis counties. These areas could wake up to a fresh coating to an inch or so of new snow.

Otherwise, it’s chilly and tranquil across the rest of CNY Monday night with lows in the mid-20s.

TUESDAY:

We have another chance at some light snow that won’t amount to much as another weak clipper swings through.

Highs on Tuesday should be a touch milder than Monday with readings expected to top out in the mid to upper 30s.