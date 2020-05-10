WATCH: Chilly but not as cold as Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

After one of the coldest May days in Syracuse history Saturday, it will turn at least somewhat milder Mother’s Day.

Temperatures to start Sunday will probably be in the low to mid 30s for most under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. For this reason, freeze warnings remain in effect once again for CNY through the start of Sunday.

SUNDAY (MOTHER’S DAY!):

Mother’s Day will still be chilly, but not as cold as Saturday. High pressure to the northeast in the upper levels in the atmosphere continues to act like a blocking system with our jet stream winds. As a result, the jet stream dives farther south and the cold air flows into CNY.

Any lake effect rain/snow showers will linger mainly north of Syracuse until shortly after sunrise before ending. It’s still windy with temperatures in the 40s to around 50. The afternoon is cloudy with a few scattered rain showers developing after 1 or 2 ahead of our next weather maker.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY:

A new low pressure system moving through the Ohio Valley will bring the chance for a few more showers Sunday night and a better chance of showers Monday. Rain may mix with snow at times, especially across the higher terrain. Highs on Monday will likely be stuck in the 40s and it will turn more brisk during the day too accentuating the chill.

Frost is still possible as we progress through the first part of next week. Hold off on planting sensitive vegetation for a little while longer. A change in this chilly pattern is shaping up for late next week.