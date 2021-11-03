WATCH: Chilly for all with areas of lake effect rain/snow this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for Onondaga and Cayuga Lakes. In addition, flooding is ongoing along parts of the Seneca River and Cross Lake.

Parts of the Tug Hill in Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties picked up several inches of snow last night and this morning!

NewsChannel 9 weather watcher Carol Yerdon and her pooch in Redfield checked in with 9” and counting as of 11am Wednesday as you can see below in the picture.

THIS AFTERNOON:

A trough of low pressure swinging through during the midday hours is breaking up the band of lake effect rain, snow and graupel (ice pellets) and pushing it southbound across the Eastern Finger Lakes and points east. Lake rain and snow/mixed showers will tend to taper as the afternoon progresses, but a few should linger mid to late this afternoon. Highs only reach the mid 40s.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most of CNY, including Syracuse, but a slushy coating is possible over the hills, mainly on grassy surfaces, south of Syracuse. A couple spots could end up close to an inch.

Highs on Wednesday likely won’t reach 50 for the first time since April 22nd!

TONIGHT:

Lake effect rain and snow is expected to redevelop north of Syracuse this evening and be primarily up across Oswego, Northern Oneida, Lewis, and far Southern Jefferson counties much of the overnight.

Most see no snow tonight, but a light accumulation is possible, coating to 2 or 3 inches, over the higher terrain of the Tug Hill.

FORECAST SNOWFALL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THRU THURSDAY MORNING

Lows drop into the upper 20s to low 30s for most tonight with some frost likely away from Lake Ontario and outside the lake effect clouds and showers.

So be sure to have the ice scraper handy for Thursday and Friday morning for that matter if you don’t have a garage for your vehicle.

LATE WEEK:

A bit more lake effect rain and snow is expected, mainly north of Syracuse Thursday into Thursday night with a light additional accumulation possible over the higher terrain.

Highs Thursday are expected to once again be in the mid-40s.

A little lake effect rain and snow could still be around to start Friday primarily near and east of the Lake Ontario shoreline before dissipating as Friday progresses.

Highs to end the week should climb closer to 50 under more in the way of sunshine.