WATCH: Chilly morning with clouds increasing Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-
SATURDAY:
The weekend will turn somewhat milder and start quiet. Temperatures Saturday should end up more seasonable. Thankfully, there is less of a wind forecast so wind chill looks to be less of an issue.
After a sunny start, clouds increase Saturday afternoon as we turn out cloudy.
SATURDAY NIGHT:
Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures near the 30 degree mark overnight. Some light snow showers are expected by morning across the western Finger Lakes.
SUNDAY:
A little snow possibly mixed with rain should come through on Sunday with a weakening cold front. Little if any accumulation is expected with temperatures above freezing.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App