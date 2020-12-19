WATCH: Chilly morning with clouds increasing Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SATURDAY:

The weekend will turn somewhat milder and start quiet. Temperatures Saturday should end up more seasonable. Thankfully, there is less of a wind forecast so wind chill looks to be less of an issue.

After a sunny start, clouds increase Saturday afternoon as we turn out cloudy.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures near the 30 degree mark overnight. Some light snow showers are expected by morning across the western Finger Lakes.

SUNDAY:

 A little snow possibly mixed with rain should come through on Sunday with a weakening cold front. Little if any accumulation is expected with temperatures above freezing.

