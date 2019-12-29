WATCH: Chilly, quiet tonight; Mainly rain moves in Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)



TONIGHT:

Tonight will be nice and quiet under a partly to mostly cloudy sky and chilly, but not bad for late December with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY – MONDAY:

By the end of the weekend, a stronger area of low pressure is tracking into the northern Mississippi Valley. CNY and the Northeast will be on the mild side of this storm system, but unfortunately a strong area of Canadian high pressure across the Quebec province looks to be helping set the stage for an ice storm for parts of the Northeast and Eastern NY Sunday night into Monday.

For this reason Oneida County and points east are under a Winter Storm Watch Sunday night through Monday evening.

Yes, it appears this cold area of high pressure will supply enough cold air at the surface/low levels of the atmosphere to provide a wintry/icy mix and even snow for some of the Northeast. Much of CNY will be just warm enough for just rain Sunday afternoon through Monday, but near and especially north and east of Rome and Utica some significant icing could take place. Higher elevations have the best chance of seeing possibly up to a half an inch of ice, if not more by Monday night!

MOST OF CNY LOOKS TO BE WARM ENOUGH TO SEE JUST A SIGNIFICANT RAINFALL

If this icing plays out like it could for the Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region and Catskills some tree damage and power outages will likely occur. Travel in these areas could become quite difficult Sunday night through early Monday night. Stay tuned for updates.

TUESDAY:

This late weekend storm is a slow-moving system, so it impacts continue into Tuesday with mainly rain showers mixing with and changing to snow showers first over the higher terrain and then for all by day’s end Tuesday. A few inches will be possible across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks, and maybe a slushy coating to an inch or so for the rest of CNY by sunset Tuesday.