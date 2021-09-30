WATCH: Chilly tonight with improving weather Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A few lingering lake showers are possible south-southeast of Lake Ontario, primarily west of Syracuse, but overall, much of the night should be dry as high pressure slowly builds in from the west overnight.

Lows should drop to near 45 for many, but chilly 30s to around 40 in the normally colder spots north and east of Syracuse where there may once again be a touch of frost for a few.

FRIDAY:

It looks nicer to round out the week with more in the way of sunshine developing, less of a breeze and highs climbing into the 60s.

WEEKEND:

Saturday is looking dry for the majority of New York State. If you’re planning on being in northern NY and the Adirondacks, it will be cooler with rain likely. Anywhere else, Saturday will be your pick outdoor day! Highs manage the mid 70s with some sun.

Sunday, we have a system working in from the west which will likely bring rain Sunday afternoon and into Monday.