WATCH: Chilly weather lingers with afternoon showers

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

A warm front will inch towards the region Thursday. It will provide more clouds and possibly a little rain Thursday afternoon that may even start as a bit of wet snow, especially across the hills. The mostly likely time for this to happen in Syracuse is between 2-5 pm.

It will remain unseasonably chilly, but it will not be quite as chilly with much less wind compared to Wednesday. Highs are expected to make the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A wave of low pressure sliding south of us will produce some rain showers in CNY Thursday night and maybe a bit of snow across the Adirondacks. Lows will drop into the 30s to around 40. There could also be areas of dense fog developing. Most rain/wet weather will be south of the thruway.

FRIDAY:

Low pressure will slowly depart the Northeast. Rain showers taper midday with the bulk of the afternoon ending up dry.

As high pressure tries to build in from the north, there could be some sun from Syracuse north later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEEKEND:

The weekend looks split in Central New York with Saturday being the pick day. Expect high pressure to protect us through most, if not all of Saturday. Enjoy some sun! Highs will be well into the 50s and possibly 60 if we see enough sun. A few showers begin to develop towards sunset.

An area of low pressure slides up near the East Coast Saturday night. It will be close enough to us to provide a chilly rain to end the weekend that may even fall in the form of snow later Sunday/Sunday night over the higher terrain. Highs will likely be in the 40s to round out the weekend.

By the way, the average high will be in the low 60s this last weekend of April.