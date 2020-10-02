WATCH: Chilly with a few showers into the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT:

A few scattered showers will persist through the early evening. After sunset, showers will taper.

If you’re near the southeast shore of Lake Ontario, there will be a flare up of lake effect rain overnight. Elsewhere will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

WEEKEND:

It looks like a cool first weekend of October with a few lake effect rain showers possibly around Saturday, especially in the morning. We are encouraged a bit by our computer models that enough dry air moves in during the evening to end the lake effect and bring us some sun before the day is done.

By the end of the weekend, a storm system is moving in from the west. We think most of the day is dry but a few showers could sneak in during the evening. Rain chances go up for Sunday night.

Highs will be in the 50s to start the weekend but should be close to 60 by Sunday. Definitely October-like!