Live Now
Daily White House briefing

WATCH: Chilly with a few snow showers later tonight

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possibly developing near and after midnight thanks to a little disturbance. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Lows will be within a few degrees of 30.

WEDNESDAY:

A trough of low pressure/reinforcing cold front will slide in and through Wednesday triggering more clouds to develop and a better chance of scattered snow/rain/mixed shower activity. Highs will be near 45 with wind chills in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

It appears the coldest air of the week will be felt Thursday with intervals of sun, a few passing mainly snow showers and a brisk wind. Highs will likely only be in the low 40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s throughout the day! Certainly not feeling like mid-April!

LATE WEEK:

We will be watching a wave of low pressure closely Friday into Friday night that looks like it will stay mainly south of CNY at this time, but of course this could still change. Some at least minor accumulating snow and possibly rain could impact the region if this storm moves far enough north. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Pollen Forecast

Pollen Forecast

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

UV Index

UV Index

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected