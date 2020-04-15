WATCH: Chilly with a period of snow developing tonight for some

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A cold front will swing through tonight with another round of some snow after 8 or 9 p.m. mainly around and south of the Thruway. Snow accumulations in higher elevations south of Syracuse could pick up a fresh coating to an inch or two of snow.

This cold front will quickly push through and some clearing will take place behind it late tonight allowing lows to fall between 25 and 30.

THURSDAY:

We start the day nice and bright! It’s still cold though. There may even be some locations in CNY that struggle to get out of the 30s! It will be blustery with highs for most likely only reaching the low 40s and wind chills in the 20s and 30s throughout the day. Certainly not feeling like mid-April.

There will also be some lake effect snow showers possibly mixed with a little rain/ice pellets (graupel) likely developing Thursday afternoon. There could be a slushy coating to an inch on grassy surfaces, especially over the higher terrain on Thursday, but no real significant accumulations are expected.

FRIDAY:

We will be watching a stronger wave of low pressure closely Friday into Friday night. It is now trending a little farther north. This means more snow falling across portions of CNY near and south of the thruway as early as late Friday afternoon. Some at least minor accumulating snow could impact the region, especially in the hills south of Syracuse. Heavier snow and higher snow accumulations should stay closer to the Southern Tier.



With the talk of snow Friday you can probably guess the chilly temperatures continue into the end of the week too. Highs again only make it into the low 40s.

WEEKEND:

The good news is the Friday/Friday night system and the precipitation associated with it will be moving out for the start of the weekend. Yes, the sun will develop Saturday with highs rebounding into the low 50s.

The end of the weekend will be even milder with a bit of rain sliding in during the afternoon ahead of cold front. Highs should be well into the 50s.